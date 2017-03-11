605 Freeway Closed in Cerritos Following Fatal 6-Car Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Both sides of the 605 Freeway were closed through Cerritos Saturday morning after a six-vehicle crash left two dead and three others injured, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on the southbound 605 Freeway at the 91 Freeway interchange, California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Rubio said.

Although ultimately six cars were involved, investigators said two or three may have originally collided and caused others to crash. The cause of the pile-up was still under investigation, but officers said speed and alcohol may have played a role.

A man died at the scene, while a woman died at the hospital, officials said. Two others were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The victims' identities were unknown.

Both of those who died may have survived the crash but were hit after getting out of their vehicles, according to CHP Sgt. Raquel Stage.

"If you're ever in a collision, it's not safe to walk out of your vehicle," she said. "Try to remain in your vehicle if possible, drive to the right shoulder if possible — staying in lanes, especially at night, is very dangerous."

One vehicle appeared to catch fire in video captured from the scene, while others were seen rolled over on their sides.

No further details were immediately available.