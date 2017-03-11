Car-Hailing Apps Get Tryout at Long Beach Airport

Long Beach Airport is the only airport in Southern California that doesn’t allow car-hailing businesses such as Uber and Lyft to pick up travelers at the terminals.

That is about to change. The regional airport has announced that it will launch a pilot program, starting April 5, to allow the car-hailing businesses to pick up and drop off passengers at the airport.

“This is a great opportunity to modernize our regulations and allow taxis and ride-share companies an environment to compete fairly while still improving services for travelers,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said.

Last year, the city had considered joining every other airport in the region in allowing such businesses but decided to study the idea first.

