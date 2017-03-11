× Jewish Center in L.A. Looks Ahead After Bomb Threat: ‘We’re Not Going to Let it Change How We Think’

After a wave of bomb threats against organizations and synagogues across the country, Elisabeth Franks’ bosses at the Westside Jewish Community Center asked her a recurring question.

Any voicemails we need to be worried about?

The stream of menacing calls and emails that began in January to organizations nationwide ultimately proved to be hoaxes. But before anyone knew that, Franks, 24, and her colleagues thought it was just a matter of time before their turn came.

They waited for a call that, as one week blended into another, did not come. Some employees at the center on Olympic Boulevard — a bustling hive of swimmers, preschoolers and exercising senior citizens — jokingly wondered: Is our brand too low-profile?

