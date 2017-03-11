Joni Sledge of Musical Group Sister Sledge Dies at 60

Joni Sledge of Sister Sledge appears on stage at the amfAR's 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 19, 2016 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Joni Sledge, a founding member of the vocal group Sister Sledge, died at age 60 on Friday, according to a statement from the band. The group recorded the dance anthem “We Are Family” in 1979.
