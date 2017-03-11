KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Warm Saturday Forecast

Go
Posted 7:23 AM, March 11, 2017, by
Liberté Chan
,
Updated at 07:30AM, March 11, 2017
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Sunny and warm and even warmer today
