Video Shows South Lake Tahoe Avalanche Rescue Dog Unwinding by Sliding Down the Slopes

There’s nothing quite like unwinding after a hard day’s work — even for our four-legged friends.

An avalanche rescue dog was caught on video letting off steam after a surely grueling day of search and rescue by hitting the slopes at Heavenly ski resort in South Lake Tahoe.

Truckee, a 5-year-old black Labrador Retriever, is seen gleefully wagging his tail and rolling in the snow as he glides about 200 feet down the mountain.

The video, posted to Facebook Thursday by Truckee’s handler Chris Child, had been viewed more than 900,000 times Saturday morning.

The Labrador has his work cut out for him this winter — with 37 feet of snow falling in South Lake Tahoe so far in 2017 alone — but he’ll have reason to celebrate again when he turns 6 on March 25.

Truckee is just one member of Heavenly’s team of fearless avalanche dogs, an energetic and loyal crew trained to locate and rescue victims in case of emergency.