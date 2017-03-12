1 Dead After Apartment Fire in East Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fire that broke out in an East Hollywood apartment early Sunday morning left one person dead, officials said.

The blaze was reported just after midnight Sunday morning at a gated, two-story apartment building in the 1000 block of North Mariposa Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

In all, 39 firefighters knocked down the flames in 17 minutes and contained it to one first-floor unit, the agency said.

Firefighters rescued the victim, who was taken to hospital but died there of complications from smoke and burn injuries. Authorities were unable to immediately release the victim's identity.

Packrat conditions were visible in the involved unit, officials said, but firefighters were still working to determine the exact cause.

No other injuries were reported.

One of the victim's neighbors, Vanessa, said she was a kind, older woman who she had met just two days ago.

"We saw her stuck in the middle of the street because her wheelchair got stuck," she said. "So my boyfriend pushed her all the way home, and that's how he met her. She called him to say thank you."

Another neighbor, Martin, was also with the victim just two nights ago. He said the woman had become close with his family and news of her death was shocking.

"All my daughters called her Mama Susan because she is so lovely with them," he told KTLA. "She was very nice."