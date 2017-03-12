3 Dead After Wrong-Way Driver Strikes Van on 5 Freeway in Commerce; Northbound Lanes Closed

The northbound 5 Freeway was closed through Commerce Sunday morning due to a collision that left three people dead, officials said.

Around 5:20 a.m. a Mini Cooper was reported to have entered the freeway near Slauson Avenue driving the wrong direction before hitting a van head-on, according to the California Highway Patrol. Footage from the scene showed both vehicles had overturned, and rescue crews were working to recovery bodies from vehicles.

All three victims — a driver and passenger in the van as well as the suspected wrong-way driver — were pronounced dead at the scene, said L.A. County Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett.

A three-mile stretch of the interstate, from just before Paramount Boulevard to after Slauson Avenue, was shut down until further notice. Traffic was being diverted to Telegraph Road.

No further details were immediately available.