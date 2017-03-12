Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” , Sunday, March 12th, 21017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Happy Spring!

Here are some family fun events to celebrate the season on the GAYLE ON THE GO list! Enjoy!

Carnival at the Pier

Pacific Park

380 Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica

213 342 0153

all4kids.org/carnival

There’s a party on the pier! The 15th Annual Carnival at the Pier in Santa Monica is an event supporting the non-profit work of the Angelic Auxiliary of Children’s Bureau to end child abuse. For ticket information, take a look at the website: all4kids.org/carnival

Free!

42nd Annual Festival of the Kite

Redondo Beach Pier

100 Fisherman’s Wharf

Redondo Beach

redondopier.com

The 42nd Annual Festival of the Kite at the Redondo Beach Pier is one of the longest running kite festivals in Southern California. The FREE colorful fun starts at Noon.

Free!

CSU Long Beach 47th Annual Powwow

Central Quad, Upper Campus

1250 Bellflower Boulevard

Long Beach

http://www.csulb.edu/powwow

Native American culture celebrates the arrival of Spring with the California State University Long Beach 47th Annual Powwow.

In addition to tradition dance, we can learn about Native American arts and crafts as well as food.

Admission and parking are free.

L.A’s Legendary Restaurants

80th Anniversary of “A Star is Born”

Egyptian Theatre

6712 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 461 2020

egyptiantheatre.org

Learn about legendary Los Angeles restaurants such as Scandia, Ma Maison, and the Brown Derby, and other the Hollywood celebrity hangouts at special presentation at the historic Egyptian Theatre.

Also on the Sunday, a special screening celebrating the 80th anniversary of the original 1937 version of A STAR IS BORN. For tickets and times go to the website: egyptiantheatre.org

Orange County Restaurant Week

100 Participating Restaurants

http://www.ocrestaurantweek.com

Orange County wraps ORANGE COUNTY RESTAURANT WEEK.

More than one-hundred restaurants are offering everything from Italian food to Mexican food to Asian cuisine and more. There are special three course menus with prices starting as low as $10.00.

To find a venue that appeals to your taste buds, check the website: ocrestaurantweek.com

Hot VWs Drag Day

500 Speedway Drive

Irwindale

626 358 1100

http://www.bugin.com

Mention drag racing and this is what usually comes to mind. Exotic looking rockets on four wheels zipping down a flat track. Well, add this to your racing repertoire. The Hot VWs Drag Day. That’s right!

This is the first race of the 2017 Bozzani Motors Triple Crown Volkswagen Drag Racing Season.

In addition to the hot rod racing , there’s a swap meet and Volkswagen car show.

*Special Olympics Southern California

*Strength United

*Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles

Official Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon Charities

sosc.org

lamarathon.com/charities

The race to run 26.2 miles is coming. The Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon is Sunday March 19th. If you’re not yet ready to run from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica, support and donate to the official L.A. Marathon charities that are running for a reason, fundraising for their non-profit organizations! Among them: Special Olympics Southern California, Strength United, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles.

The Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon is Sunday, March 19th. KTLA is your OFFICIAL L.A. Marathon station.

In Los Angeles, Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

