Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You need to try the short rib tacos at this spot run by a butcher, the meat is fantastic! This edition of Burrous' Bites aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Sunday, March 12th. 2017.

Bad A** Tacos

2951 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

(805) 370-8226