LAFD Battles Downtown L.A. Building Fire

Los Angeles firefighters are working on extinguishing a large blaze after a downtown Los Angeles commercial building caught fire Sunday night.

Over 190 firefighters were called the scene of a fire in the 1200 block of 8th Street around 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters initially worked to extinguish the blaze on the roof before transitioning to a defensive operation and leaving the rooftop, fire officials said.

The building contains large, bulky stored goods and red chili peppers that are creating an additional irritant, according to the LAFD.

Eight-to-ten units of the concrete commercial building are fully involved with the fire, according to the LAFD. No injuries have been reported.

The Urban Search and Rescue task force assessed the building and did not see any signs of structural compromise, fire officials said.

Central Avenue is closed in both directions at E. 8th Street.

