McCain Joins Democrats in Seeking Proof of Trump Wiretap Claim

Congressional pressure – some from the Republican side of the aisle – is mounting over President Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that he was wiretapped on President Obama’s orders during last year’s presidential campaign.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said it was incumbent on Trump to “clear this up.”

“The president has one of two choices: Either retract, or provide the information that the American people deserve,” McCain said in an interview that aired Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“All he has to do is pick up the phone, call the director of the CIA, director of national intelligence, and say, ‘OK, what happened?’” said McCain. “Because they certainly should know whether the former president of the United States was wiretapping Trump Tower.”

