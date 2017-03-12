Utah on the Verge of Toughest Drunk-Driving Standard in U.S.

It’s nearing the last call — at least in Utah — for a definition of drunk driving that’s become the unofficial national standard.

Lawmakers in the state passed a measure last week to lower the legal blood-alcohol concentration for driving from .08 percent to .05 percent.

Currently, all 50 states have a .08-percent cap. Utah would become the first state in the nation to adopt a more stringent standard and, traffic safety advocates hope, encourage other states to do the same.

The National Transportation Safety Board has called on states for years to redefine what constitutes drunk driving. The legislation is expected to be signed by Republican Gov. Gary R. Herbert.

