2 Men Arrested After Huntington Beach Restaurant Employee Beaten Unconscious: Police

Two young men were arrested after allegedly beating a restaurant employee unconscious during a fight in Huntington Beach over the weekend, police say.

Offices located the victim in the 300 block of Pacific Coast Highway just before 1 a.m. Sunday after being contacted about a fight in the area, according to a Huntington Beach Police Department news release.

The victim, a 33-year-old man who worked at Thunder Burgrz Pizza, suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to a local hospital, the release stated. His condition was not immediately known.

The man received the injuries after becoming involved in a fight with two other men, who were detained at the scene. They were later arrested after police interviewed them, as well as other witnesses in the case, according to the release.

Bryce Anthony Mezich, 21, of Anaheim, was booked into city jail on suspicion of assault with serious bodily injury — a felony — and fighting in public; Austin Wright Callan, 22, of Anaheim, was booked on suspicion of fighting in public, the release stated.

It was not immediately clear where and how the fight began. The location where the victim was discovered is approximately a block away from the restaurant where he worked.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Huntington Beach police at 714-536-5951.