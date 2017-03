Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the LA Kings at Taste of the South Bay. It’s an upscale, food-centric social event at Shade Hotel’s new location in Redondo Beach. In between tastings, guests can mix and mingle with LA Kings personnel and celebrities, play casino games and bid on the silent auction. Proceeds from the event benefit Redondo Beach Police Foundation to buy classroom emergency safety kits for all Redondo Beach schools