Chili Pepper Ash, Pungent Odor Linger After Downtown L.A Warehouse District Fire

The pungent tang of red chili peppers wafted through the produce district of downtown Los Angeles on Monday morning, forcing shoppers to cover their noses and mouths as they darted in and out of bustling shops.

It had been more than 12 hours since 200 firefighters tackled flames and irritating smoke Sunday evening at a strip mall of small independently owned Latino businesses selling chili peppers, candies and restaurant supplies, piñatas and other merchandise, but a tinge of spice still lingered after the blaze.

Everything on the large property in the 800 block of South Central Avenue was covered in fine peppery ash as firefighters sloshed through puddles of water speckled with long red chili peppers and debris.

“Firefighters came back late last night, even after they took a shower, and they were like, ‘Man, I still got this burning sensation,’” said Capt. Scott La Rue of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

34.040713 -118.246769