She’s the dancing prodigy from the hit TV series "Dance Moms." Chloe Lukasiak discusses going on to star in movies, create a YouTube following of over a million subscribers, and create an upcoming clothing line. For more information, visit Chloe-Lukasiak.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Monday, March 13, 2017.