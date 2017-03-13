× CHP: Fillmore Dad Fatally Hits 3-Year-Old Daughter With Truck After Failing to See Her in Driveway

A 3-year-old girl died after her father didn’t see her in the driveway of their Fillmore area home and struck her with his truck late last week, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The incident occurred Friday around 2:45 p.m. near State Route 126 and Powell Road, according to a CHP news release.

The little girl, who was home with her mother and other family members, had wandered into the driveway after managing to “avoid adult supervision,” the release stated.

Her father, who was returning home, “failed to observe his daughter ahead of his vehicle and collided with her,” according to the release.

The parents picked up the child, put her in the truck, and began driving to get help. But just east of Fillmore, the truck became disabled, prompting the parents called a relative in the area.

The relative responded and took the family to Fillmore City Fire Department Station 91, where they arrived with the toddler just after 3 p.m., CHP said.

By then, the little girl was not breathing and had no pulse, according to the release.

Fire department personnel immediately performed CPR on the child, then took her by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Staff. Attempts were made by staff to resuscitate the little girl, but she was died at the hospital.

“It is very sad,” Fillmore Fire Chief Keith Gurrola said in an interview with the Ventura County Star. “It’s sad for everybody — for the family first and foremost.”

CHP does not believe alcohol or drugs played any role in the fatal crash. The truck was impounded as evidence as part of the investigation, the release stated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CHP Moorpark Area office at 805-553-0800.