DNA Links Suspect to Violent Drive-Up ATM Armed Robbery in Irvine: Police

A man suspected of a violent armed robbery that occurred two years ago at an ATM in Irvine was taken into custody last week after DNA evidence linked him to the crime, Irvine police announced Monday.

Charles Thomas Kelley IV, 25, was arrested Friday on suspicion of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and making terrorist threats, the Irvine police said in a released statement.

The charges against Kelley stem from an incident that happened on Dec. 3, 2014. Police say Kelley approached a man who was at a drive-up ATM in the Woodbridge area of Irvine, grabbed his arm, held a knife to his throat and demanded $1,000.

The victim did not have that much money in his account, but offered Kelley the $300 cash he was about to deposit into the ATM, police said.

“Recognizing that the suspect would not settle for the $300, the victim tried to grab the knife,” Irvine police spokesperson Kim Mohr said in the statement.

The victim suffered several lacerations to his wrist and arm during the struggle, and required more than 20 stitches, police said.

The victim was able to drive away.

Kelley got away with some of the victim’s cash and his ATM card, police said.

In August 2016 police say Kelley was arrested after a fight in San Diego and was required to submit his DNA.

On Thursday the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System matched Kelley’s DNA to a sample taken from the 2014 armed robbery in Irvine.

Detectives arrested Kelley at his place of employment in Rancho Santa Margarita.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Jason Renshaw at 949-724-7244 or jrenshaw@cityofirvine.org.