Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Female Cyclist in Green Meadows

A woman was in critical condition Monday morning after being struck head-on by a car while riding a bike in Green Meadows, police said.

The incident occured Sunday night just before 11 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Central Avenue, said Los Angeles Police Sgt. Michelle Thompson.

The victim, described as a black woman in her late 50s, was carrying a lot of personal property as she rode her three-wheel bike and dropped something, police said. She had dropped something and stooped to pick it up when she was hit by a car in the northbound lane, according to Thompson.

Witnesses told police a few other passing cars had swerved to avoid the victim before the encounter in which she was fatally struck.

She sustained multiple injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where her condition remains serious, officials said.

Officers did not release a description of the suspect or vehicle involved.

No further details were immediately available.