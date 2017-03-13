In Sheriff Baca Retrial, Familiar Battle Lines With Some New Faces as Prosecutors Hope for Different Ending

The voice of former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca filled a downtown L.A. courtroom last week.

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca in December after jurors were unable to reach a verdict in his trial on charges he obstructed an FBI investigation into county jails. (Credit: Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

On a short recording of Baca, pulled from a past interview, jurors heard him assure federal authorities he had been unaware of a plan by a group of subordinates to confront and threaten an FBI agent who was investigating abusive sheriff’s deputies.

Listening as well from the witness stand was one of those subordinates. The recording ended and a prosecutor asked retired Capt. William “Tom” Carey if Baca had been telling the truth.

“Was he aware? Absolutely he was aware,” Carey said firmly.

