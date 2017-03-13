Lil’ Lemons By For Love & Lemons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Designers Laura Hall and Gillian Rose Kern joined us live to show off some looks from their new baby and toddle line Lil’ Lemons. Laura and Gillian are the creators of the cult-favorite lifestyle and women’s apparel brand, For Love & Lemons. Lil’ Lemons collection ranges in sizes 0/3 months through 18/24 months and 2T – 6T, with all pieces manufactured in downtown Los Angeles. In an effort to minimize their environmental impact and design only the highest quality garments for the next generation, For Love & Lemons designed the collection using only certified organic cottons, organic printing techniques, and locally sourced surplus materials. For more information on Lil’ Lemons, visit their website or follow them on instagram. And for more info on the Puma x Tinycotton shoes that were featured in the segment, click HERE.