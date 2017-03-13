Man Charged in Connection With Leading Authorities on High-Speed Chase That Ended in Hollywood

A 23-year-old man who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that ended in the heart of Hollywood last week has been charged, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office officials said Monday.

Tony Carl Calloway Jr., of Mission Hills, faces felony counts of fleeing a peace officer’s vehicle while driving recklessly and driving or taking a vehicle without consent for the March 8 incident.

Officials said Calloway stole a car in Colton and was spotted by police along the 101 Freeway in Calabasas.

He then led officials on a chase that ended on Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, when police used spike strips.

After the pursuit ended, Calloway refused to get out of the car, and instead lit a cigarette and waved at onlookers who had gathered at the scene, video showed.

Eventually, Calloway was taken into custody by Los Angeles Police officers.

Officials recommended that his bail be set at $185,000 and he faces eight years in prison if convicted.

Calloway had previously been convicted out of San Bernardino County for robbery in 2011 and assault likely to produce great bodily injury in 2015, officials said.

he case remains under investigation by LAPD.

34.092809 -118.328661