Australian Mother Shares Photo of 3-Year-Old Boy Comforting His Terminally Ill Baby Brother

A mother of two in Perth, Australia, shared a photograph that captured the heartwarming and heartbreaking moment between her two young sons while on vacation, and it has since gone viral.

Last week, Sheryl Blanksby posted a photo on Instagram of her 3-year-old son, William, telling his baby brother, Thomas, that “everything is OK.”

Thomas was diagnosed with terminal cancer in February, when he was just 11 weeks old, according to a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the family.

“#Throwback to when we were on our holiday. I was getting ready in the bathroom and husband was in the kitchen,” Blanksby wrote in the caption on March 6. “The kids were quiet, especially Mr. Preschooler.”

Blanksby wrote that she was expecting to walk into a mess — “my baby to be covered in Nutella or something.”

“Instead I saw this. My preschooler is telling his baby brother ‘Kuya (big brother) is here. Everything is OK,'” she wrote.

The family doesn’t know how much time they’ll have with Thomas, but plan to make as many memories as possible with the baby.

“Watching my two sons together is a dream come true,” Blanksby wrote in a blog post on March 4. “Being a family of four has always been part of my day dreams. It’s now my reality and it’s trapped in this nightmare no family should be in.”

In less than a month, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $40,000 for the family, over twice as much as the original goal of $20,000.