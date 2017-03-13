National Forest Officials Concerned Amid Video Showing Highliner Over Ortega Falls in Lake Elsinore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A video shot over the weekend showing a man highlining over Ortega Falls, located in the mountains above Lake Elsinore, has Cleveland National Forest officials concerned for public safety.

Thrill seekers have highlined over the waterfall for years with many videos and pictures posted online to capture the extreme sport, but a video that surfaced Monday showing highliners at Ortega Falls, located in Lake Elsinore off Ortega Highway, has prompted forest officials to voice concern over the extreme pastime, according to a report in the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

Olivia Walker, spokeswoman for the Cleveland National Forest, told the Press-Enterprise highlining is not promoted or authorized in the forest.

"For safety issues, there's a million reasons why we need to make sure this is not a continuous thing," Walker told the newspaper.

But for the thrill seekers, highlining over Ortega Falls seems to bring a different feeling.

"A lot of fun and peacefulness with some amazing people walking awesome lines," Jim Galli, who posted a Facebook video Monday, wrote in a post.

Highliners walk across a thin, springy band hundreds of feet up in the air, and carefully walk across using a safety harness to catch them if they slip.

