Orange Police Shoot Man Suspected of Traffic Violation After Using Fire Hoses to Force Him From Van

A man armed with a knife who had barricaded himself in his car was fatally shot Sunday night in Orange following a bizarre standoff with police and firefighters.

The incident began around 11:15 p.m. when police attempted to pull the man's minivan over for a vehicle code violation, according to a statement from Orange police. The suspect, identified only as a man in his 30s, did not yield right away but eventually pulled into a parking lot in the 100 block of West Katella Avenue, officers said.

“It was a legal car stop,” Orange Police Lt. Fred Lopez told KTLA. “He parked his vehicle and then refused to get out of the car.”

It’s unclear how long the man was barricaded in his car, but authorities became concerned when he produced a lighter and gas container they thought could be flammable, Lopez said. The Orange Fire Department soon arrived on scene with a fire hose to assist police in extracting the man from his car.

“The officers could smell the gasoline and became concerned when he lit a cigarette,” Lopez said. “We thought it could be combustible, so they felt that a plan needed to be put into place to save his life.”

He was flushed out after several attempts, and many of the van’s windows were broken.

Video captured at the scene next shows an outburst of yelling and sounds of shots fired. The suspect had pulled out a knife, Lopez said.

“What we do know is that at one point when he’s out of the vehicle he reaches behind his back and he does produce a knife — what we now know to be a knife — and an officer-involved shooting ensued shortly after,” he told KTLA.

Lopez did not know the number of times the man was shot, and he did not say whether he lunged at officers or tried to harm them.

“There mere fact that somebody chooses to arm themselves is, in fact, a threat to officer safety and to the safety of people around, so we do construe that as a threat,” he said.

Officials attempted the render aid on scene before the man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office is investigating the incident with the help of Orange police.