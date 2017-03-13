× Protest March Will Replace L.A. Pride Parade in June: Organizers

The iconic LA Pride Parade — a decades-old celebration of the LGBT community — will be replaced this year with a protest march, according to the event’s organizers.

In lieu of the colorful floats that typically roll down Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, this year’s event on June 11 will simply consist of “people moving through the streets” marching for human rights, said Brian Pendleton, a board member for Christopher Street West, the nonprofit that organizes the annual event.

“We’re getting back to our roots,” Pendleton said. “We will be resisting forces that want to roll back our rights, and politicians who want to make us second-class citizens.”

The first Los Angeles Pride Parade took place in 1970 and was so controversial that the city’s police commission tried to stop it, citing the possibility that participants would be attacked. In the years since, the event moved to West Hollywood and grew to include a multi-day festival celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

