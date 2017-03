A traffic collision led to a sheared fire hydrant, downed power lines and a structure fire in Santa Fe Springs Monday afternoon.

The Whittier Police Department said it was responding to the scene in the 13200 Los Nietos Road about 2:30 p.m. The roadway was closed in both directions.

KTLA viewers reported thick, black smoke riding from the fire.

13200 BLK Los Nietos – SFS – closed in all directions. Power lines down, sheared hydrant, and structure fire. Result of collision. pic.twitter.com/ckEKDHqbMu — Whittier Police Dept (@whittierpd) March 13, 2017