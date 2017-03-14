× 1 Person Injured in Deputy-Involved Shooting in South Whittier

One person was struck by gunfire in a deputy-involved shooting in the unincorporated South Whittier area Tuesday, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the 2 p.m. hour in the 13700 block of Mulberry Drive, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida.

A “suspect” was struck and in unknown condition; no deputies were hurt, Nishida said.

The shooting involved the Sheriff’s Department’s Operation Safe Streets, which is the sheriff’s gang unit, she said.

It’s not clear what the person shot was suspected of, what led to the shooting, or how many deputies opened fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.