3.6-Earthquake Near Salton Sea Prompts Evacuation of Elementary School

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattled communities near the Salton Sea on Tuesday, triggering the evacuation of an elementary school.

The quake occurred at 10:14 a.m. about 11 miles southwest of the Salton Sea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

After the temblor, students at Seaview Elementary were evacuated until firefighters could check the school for damage.

“The building was fine,” said Mari Tarango, an administrative assistant for Coachella Valley Unified School District.

