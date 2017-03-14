× 3 Men Charged in Connection With ‘Knock-Knock’ Burglaries in San Fernando Valley

Three men have been charged on Tuesday in connection with a string of “knock-knock” style burglaries in San Fernando Valley.

Daquinn Davon Epps, Daejohn Cleonn Clark and John Stuart White were charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on suspicion of committing burglaries.

The three men are accused of breaking into a home on Feb. 13. A neighbor observed one of the men on their live video system and called authorities, police said.

“Knock-knock” burglars are often organized gang members and typically target affluent single-family homes throughout the west side of the San Fernando Valley, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The thieves knock on the front door to determine if the home is unoccupied before breaking into the residence through a rear door, side door or second floor balcony door, police said in a press release.

The homes are then ransacked in search for valuable items such as money, jewelry, firearms and unbolted safes. Police estimate the “knock-knock” burglars are usually in and out of the home within five minutes.

“We are grateful that no one was hurt during this burglary and are appreciative to the resident for immediately calling the police,” Lieutenant Tim Torsney said in a press release. “These are the types of clues and citizen calls we are looking for to cease this type of criminal activity.”

Authorities urge residents to install security cameras, keep valuables in a bank safety deposit box and report any suspicious behavior.