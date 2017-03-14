× 4-Month-Old Baby in Critical Condition After Mother Stabs Infant in South L.A.

A 4-month-old baby is in critical condition after the mother stabbed the infant in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Park Grove Avenue around 3:30 p.m. where they found the baby suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

The mother was taken into custody and the baby was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.