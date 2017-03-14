5-Year-Old Boy Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run: LAPD

Posted 7:32 PM, March 14, 2017, by , Updated at 07:34PM, March 14, 2017

A 5-year-old boy was fatally struck by an SUV Tuesday in South Los Angeles and police were searching for the driver, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The fatal crash happened about 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of 82nd Street and Towne Avenue. The 5-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital where he died, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told KTLA.

The suspect vehicle was described as a faded, dark-colored, mid-1990s Chevy Suburban with tinted windows.

No other information was immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.