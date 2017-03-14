Amazon May Be Planning Brick-and-Mortar Location in Los Angeles

Amazon, the online mega-retailer, may have its sights set on Los Angeles as the location for another of its brick-and-mortar bookstores.

The newly opened Amazon Books store, the company’s first brick-and-mortar location, is pictured on Nov. 4, 2015, in Seattle, Washington. (Credit: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Local real estate brokers say the company has been scouting locations for a possible L.A. bookstore, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported. Amazon had no comment.

Amazon has four brick-and-mortar retail stores across the country, in San Diego, Seattle, Tigard, Ore., and Dedham, Mass.

“We have been evaluating the Southern California market for a little over a year,” said Steve McClurkin, a San Diego leasing broker who has worked with Amazon on its physical bookstores. The San Diego store was Amazon’s second location.

