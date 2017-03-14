Caught on Video: SUV Slams Into Seattle Gas Station, Causing Dramatic Fire After 2-Vehicle Collision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A two-car collision in Seattle sent an SUV careening into a gas station, where it slammed into a gas pump, knocking it about 35 feet away and starting a fire Monday night.

The fire, which began with the impact into the gas pump, was quickly extinguished by firefighters, who shut down the pumps and doused the blaze with dry chemicals, KTLA sister station KCPQ reported.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. at a Shell station at 10005 Holman Road NW.

Police said Tuesday that a 60-year-old ride-hailing driver in a Nissan Xterra had a passenger, a 40-year-old woman, at the time. The Nissan struck a Honda Accord also traveling north on Holman Road. The impact caused the Honda to slide sideways into a tree, cutting the vehicle in half.

The 35-year-old male Honda driver was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the police and fire departments said.

The Nissan continued north for two blocks, eventually crashing into the gas station.

The passenger in the Nissan was taken with non life-threatening injuries to the hospital. The driver was not injured.