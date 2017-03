Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KTLA's Doug Kolk was live from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with the scoop on the star-studded event and all the celeb reactions to the most talked-about moment from this year's Oscars.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 6, 9, 10, and 11pm.