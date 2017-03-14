× Border Patrol Seizes Ultralight Aircraft That Crossed Into SoCal From Mexico

El Centro Sector Border Patrol seized an ultralight aircraft on Monday that made a cross-border “incursion” from Mexico and landed in Southern California.

Agents saw an aircraft operating without any lights fly over the international border around 10:45 p.m. They tracked the aircraft to an agricultural field road near Holtville, an Imperial County town about 100 miles east of San Diego.

“The ultralight aircraft was not outfitted to transport narcotics,” Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim said in a press release. “Our agents were able to detect, track, and ultimately seize this ultralight by being vigilant in their duty to keep the people of this country safe. Ultralight aircraft have be used in the past to smuggle narcotics and they also pose a grave danger to legitimate aircraft operating in the area.”

Agents found the aircraft shortly after it landed but were not able to find the pilot who abandoned the aircraft or any drugs on board.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.