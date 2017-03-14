‘Hamilton’ Announces On-Sale Date to Buy Individual Tickets in Los Angeles

Los Angeles “Hamilton” fans, take note: 10 a.m. April 30. That’s when individual tickets for the musical’s run at the Hollywood Pantages will go on sale, the theater announced Tuesday.

American Express cardholders can buy tickets during a presale period that begins at 10 a.m. April 19 on the Pantages and Ticketmaster websites. A theater spokesman said he couldn’t comment on whether tickets could sell out during the presale period or if some tickets would be held back for the April 30 general on-sale date.

But the theater’s announcement did say that on April 30, tickets would be sold online, by phone at (800) 982-2787 and at the Pantages box office.

“There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets,” producer Jeffrey Seller said in a statement. “For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases should be made through an authorized Hollywood Pantages Theatre ticket source: either the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office, or Ticketmaster.com.”

