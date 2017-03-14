‘Hamilton’ Announces On-Sale Date to Buy Individual Tickets in Los Angeles

Los Angeles “Hamilton” fans, take note: 10 a.m. April 30. That’s when individual tickets for the musical’s run at the Hollywood Pantages will go on sale, the theater announced Tuesday.

The cast of “Hamilton” performs onstage during the 70th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

American Express cardholders can buy tickets during a presale period that begins at 10 a.m. April 19 on the Pantages and Ticketmaster websites. A theater spokesman said he couldn’t comment on whether tickets could sell out during the presale period or if some tickets would be held back for the April 30 general on-sale date.

But the theater’s announcement did say that on April 30, tickets would be sold online, by phone at (800) 982-2787 and at the Pantages box office.

“There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets,” producer Jeffrey Seller said in a statement. “For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases should be made through an authorized Hollywood Pantages Theatre ticket source: either the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office, or Ticketmaster.com.”

