Legal Battle Could Change Where Tourists, Hikers Go to View Hollywood Sign

Los Angeles may block access from Beachwood Drive to a popular trail near the Hollywood Sign, forcing hikers to reach the path from elsewhere in Griffith Park, according to residents who attended a court hearing Monday.

Sarajane Schwartz and Ben Sheffner said that at the hearing, a city attorney talked about redirecting hikers to Canyon Drive in the Bronson Canyon area if they want to reach Hollyridge Trail. The two residents are on opposing sides of the battle over access to the Griffith Park trails.

Their account was echoed by Michael Angel, an attorney representing a horseback riding facility involved in the case.

City officials did not immediately confirm their accounts Monday.

