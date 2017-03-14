Man, 21, Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Raping 72-Year-Old Woman in Huntington Beach

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty Thursday to raping a then-72-year-old woman at a senior apartment complex in Huntington Beach, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Ahkail Demyers of Long Beach pleaded guilty to a felony count of rape as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, who in exchange dismissed charges of sexual penetration by a foreign object and force, assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense and inflicting injury on an elder adult, according to court records.

Demyers was visiting a family member at the complex, located in the area of Yorktown Avenue and Main Street, in 2015 when he met the woman.

The woman testified during a preliminary hearing in 2016 that she had advised Demyers where to find inexpensive groceries in the area. During their conversation, he had asked her if she would like a therapeutic massage. Prosecutors allege that when she declined, he followed her up to her apartment and walked in behind her, according to court filings.

