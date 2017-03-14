Man Stabbed in the Face at Near L.A. Union Station: Police

Posted 7:59 AM, March 14, 2017, by , Updated at 08:00AM, March 14, 2017

A man was stabbed early Tuesday morning about a block east of Los Angeles Union Station, police said.

Paramedics render aid to the victim of a stabbing incident at Union Station on March 14, 2017. (Credit: LoudLabs)

The incident occurred around 1:1 a.m. at 801 N. Vignes St., according to L.A. Police Lt. Robert Green.

The victim, who received multiple stab wounds to the face, was transported for medical treatment in stable condition, he said.

The man was expected to survive.

A knife was used in the attack but has not been recovered, police said.

A person was detained while officers were canvassing the area about 10 minutes arrived on scene, but authorities have not said that the person is a suspect.

Green did say the incident was “definitely not” gang related.

No further details were immediately available.