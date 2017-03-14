Pasadena Humane Society’s March Madness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena, where the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is busy preparing its own version of college basketball March Madness with a bracket system of its own. Dogs, cats and other adoptable critters will vie for a spot in the Final Four during a fee-sponsored March Madness Adoption Tournament. The Tournament will tip off on March 14 and conclude when the last pet participant is adopted.

The Pasadena Humane Society will be open during normal adoption hours, Tuesday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; and, Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Regular adoption policies apply.

The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA

361 S. Raymond Avenue

Pasadena, CA.

To expedite the adoption process, download and print an adoption application in advance on our website. View all animals at the shelter.

If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.

Thank you for watching!

Gayle