Woman Who Abandoned Toddler at Food 4 Less ID’d, But Search to Find Her Continues: Riverside Police

Riverside police have identified a 31-year-old woman investigators believe to be the mother of a toddler who was abandoned at a grocery store, but they are still searching to find the woman.

The suspect was identified as Chiengkham Vilaysane, according to Riverside Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback.

The Riverside Police Department on Monday released video showing a woman apparently leaving a 2-year-old girl in a Food 4 Less, located at 4250 Van Buren Blvd., on Sunday evening. Investigators received tips about the woman’s identity following news media coverage of the child’s abandonment, Detective Paul Miranda said.

Officers were called to the store when the child was found alone.

The little girl wandered off and a good Samaritan brought the child back to the woman, who responded, “Oh, just leave her,” according to a police news release.

The woman left after paying for her groceries, leaving the child at the store.

Watching the surveillance video, the child was able to identify the woman as her “mommy,” police said.

