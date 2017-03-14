Video of Vallejo Police Officer Violently Making Arrest Prompts Investigation

The chief of the Vallejo Police Department has ordered an investigation into an officer’s actions following public outrage over a cellphone video that shows the officer punching a man and then striking him with a baton.

In a statement issued Monday, Chief Andrew Bidou said the department was aware of the attention surrounding the video, so he called for the “full and complete investigation.” The department’s Internal Affairs Division and use of force experts will conduct the investigation, he said.

“Upon completion, I will thoroughly review the entire investigation and personally make a final determination,” the chief said. “I ask for your continued patience as we proceed through this process.”

The chief’s statement comes after mounting public scrutiny with some residents claiming the officer’s actions were police brutality.

