3 Injured, 1 Critically, After Explosion at North Hollywood Home Possibly Caused by Reported Grow Operation: LAFD

Three people were injured, including one who was critically burned, after an explosion damaged three homes in North Hollywood on Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The incident occurred in the 6700 block of North Simpson Avenue, according to an LAFD alert sent around 8:45 a.m..

One patient, a 24-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, fire officials said. Two other men, ages 21 and 55, were treated at the scene and released.

The Fire Department initially said only two people had been injured in the blast before revising that count about an hour later.

The explosion severely damaged the the back of a single-family dwelling and shattered the windows of two adjacent homes, according to LAFD.

A neighbor who identified himself as "Jason" heard the explosion shortly after 8 a.m. and told KTLA it felt like an earthquake.

“I was in bed when this huge explosion rocked the entire neighborhood,” he said. “It felt like an earthquake, I thought the big earthquake was happening for a second.”

The explosion was possibly related to a reported grow operation, but the cause remained under investigation, according to LAFD.

An arson team was sent out to investigate, while an urban search and rescue task force was evaluating the house for structural hazards.

No additional details were immediately released.