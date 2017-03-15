2 People Shot in Separate Incidents on 210 Freeway in Rialto; Gunman Sought

Police are searching for a gunman suspected in separate shootings of two people on the 210 Freeway in Rialto Tuesday evening.

The first incident occurred when a passenger was shot in the leg while traveling westbound on the freeway between Alder and Sierra avenues at about 6:30 p.m., Rialto Police Department Sgt. Kevin Balleweg said.

The gunshot came from another vehicle that was traveling in the same direction, Balleweg said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and expected to survive, Balleweg said.

The gunman was described as a white man, about 30 years old with long brown or blond hair and a mustache and goatee.

The shooter’s vehicle was described as a dark colored gray or black newer model sedan with “slightly” tinted windows.

About 15 minutes later, a second shooting was reported on the eastbound side of the freeway between Ayala Drive and Cactus Avenue, Balleweg said.

A driver was shot multiple times by someone traveling in the same direction, Balleweg said.

The victim was struck at least once in the arm and transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, Balleweg said.

The shooter in this incident was described as a Hispanic man between 40 and 50 years old with long dark hair and a dark goatee.

The gunman’s vehicle was believed to be an early 2000 model dark gray sedan.

Because of the proximity of the shootings and the general description of the shooter, investigators believe there is only one gunman, Balleweg said.

No other incidents were reported Tuesday and no arrests have been made.