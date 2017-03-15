5-Year-Old Killed in South L.A. Hit-and-Run IDd; Reward Offered in Search for Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 5-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles was identified as Ronald Neal by his mother Wednesday as authorities continued to search for the driver who fled after running him over.

Neal was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of 82nd Street and Towne Avenue in the Florence neighborhood at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

Neal, a kindergartener, would have turned six in May according to his mother, who said her son loved to dance and went by the nickname “But-But”.

Neal’s mother said her son was possibly trying to help catch a neighbor’s dog that had gotten loose when he ran into the street and was struck.

The vehicle that struck Neal was captured on a nearby home’s surveillance video.

Witnesses told police the vehicle turned a corner, stopped for a moment after hitting Neal, and then sped away.

Witnesses also said Neal may have been struck a second time by the vehicle as it fled the scene.

The vehicle was described as an older model Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.

The driver is believed to be a 19 to 25-year-old black man who was wearing a gold chain.

There was a passenger in the vehicle as well, according to investigators.

A $50,000 reward is being offered in the case, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Clarence Perkins said.