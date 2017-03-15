Actress Mischa Barton Turns to Police, Courts for Help With ‘Revenge Porn’ Tape

Mischa Barton has obtained a restraining order and has gone to the police about a “revenge porn” sex tape that’s reportedly being shopped around to the highest bidder.

The images and videos were taken in the last year without Barton’s consent by someone she had a brief relationship with, attorney Lisa Bloom said at a press conference Wednesday morning. With Barton at her side, Bloom labeled the materials as “revenge porn,” which is covered under domestic-violence laws.

The police report and court filing both occurred Tuesday.

“The court has blocked the selling, distribution, giving away or showing of any of these photos or videos of Ms. Barton,” Bloom said. “The orders are clear about what happens to violators. They state, ‘If you do not obey this order, you can go to jail or prison.'”

