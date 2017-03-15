$24,000 Worth of Marijuana Found in Cooler Donated to Goodwill in Washington: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating after bags filled with marijuana were found in a cooler donated to a Goodwill store in Monroe, Washington, over the weekend.

“(The) employees were surprised when they opened the lid,” the Monroe Police Department tweeted on Tuesday. They then called police.

Investigators said the cooler contained approximately 3.75 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $24,000, KTLA sister station KCPQ in Seattle reported.

Goodwill is examining the store's surveillance video to see if it can find an image of the person or persons who may have dropped off the cooler, investigators said.

No additional information was immediately provided.

