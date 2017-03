Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A family from Irvine is desperately trying to find their 14-year-old dog, Kimchi, who went missing from their apartment last month. If you have seen Kimchi, who is deaf and described as skittish, you are asked to call 949-370-4206

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 15, 2017.